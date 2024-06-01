Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Down 18.8% in May

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYAGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBTYA. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,167.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,403 shares of company stock worth $1,830,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 352,488 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $10,258,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 229,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $73,550,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,613,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

