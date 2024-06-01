Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Down 18.8% in May

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBTYA. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBTYA
Insider Activity at Liberty Global
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 352,488 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $10,258,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 229,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $73,550,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,613,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.56.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.