Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0287 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Life Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of LTGHY opened at $2.33 on Friday. Life Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

