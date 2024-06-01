Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.99. 1,434,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.80. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $33.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

