Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Shares Down 0.9%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 107.45 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 111.75 ($1.43). Approximately 59,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 124,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.75 ($1.44).

Litigation Capital Management Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £129.84 million, a P/E ratio of 585.53 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.55. The company has a current ratio of 36.19, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

About Litigation Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.