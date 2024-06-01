Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,302,388,000 after buying an additional 97,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $976,751,000 after acquiring an additional 91,109 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $9.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $470.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

