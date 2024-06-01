Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.52

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.52 and last traded at $98.39, with a volume of 162113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Logitech International Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. Research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,555.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Further Reading

