LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics stock remained flat at $9.14 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $11.06.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile
