Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) Short Interest Down 17.9% in May

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucy Scientific Discovery

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lucy Scientific Discovery stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 882,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,296 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 5.00% of Lucy Scientific Discovery worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Company Profile

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc, an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products.

