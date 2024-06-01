Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCBC

Macatawa Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $483.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.52. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 30.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macatawa Bank will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macatawa Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 88,741 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Macatawa Bank by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 54,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Macatawa Bank by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 69,609 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Macatawa Bank by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 17,644 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macatawa Bank

(Get Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.