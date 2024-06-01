Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 293,786 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,786 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $87,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,742,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,195,000 after buying an additional 117,505 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.19.

Insider Activity

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE A traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.41. 5,333,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.