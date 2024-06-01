Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,361,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,428 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises approximately 1.3% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Brown & Brown worth $96,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 322,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $89.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $91.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

