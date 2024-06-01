Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 56,976 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,976 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Revolve Group worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 452.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Up 2.5 %

RVLV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. 935,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,432. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

