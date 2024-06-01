Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,493 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of GMAB stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.20. 479,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GMAB

About Genmab A/S

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.