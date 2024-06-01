Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,672 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $5.69 on Friday, reaching $334.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,557,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,649. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.85. The firm has a market cap of $332.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

