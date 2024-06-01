Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,234 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises about 2.5% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Dollar Tree worth $185,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,324,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,170,000 after purchasing an additional 236,546 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.55.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $117.95. 2,844,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,060. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

