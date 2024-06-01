Madison Asset Management LLC Has $28.82 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 51,059.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 57,187 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $578,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.90. 8,155,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,151. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $237.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.35.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.