Madison Asset Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $444.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,487,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,011. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $410.70 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

