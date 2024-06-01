Madison Asset Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,380 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.10. 3,065,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $282.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.74 and its 200-day moving average is $233.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.