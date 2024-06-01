Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,640,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,815,000 after buying an additional 35,002 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,711,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,106,000 after buying an additional 108,593 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,295,000 after buying an additional 119,115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after buying an additional 230,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $28,336,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:SMG traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.69. 824,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.70. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

