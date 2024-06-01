Madison Asset Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of CTS worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,729,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,947,000 after buying an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CTS by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,249,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 116,419 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in CTS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 522,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CTS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CTS by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 139,269 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CTS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,727. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.71. CTS Co. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $54.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CTS’s payout ratio is 9.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CTS news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,898.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CTS news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,898.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $705,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,642,151.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,248 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

