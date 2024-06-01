Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Armstrong World Industries worth $36,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,215,000 after buying an additional 32,133 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5,304.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after buying an additional 223,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE AWI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.80. 189,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,681. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $125.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

