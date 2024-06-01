Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of MKS Instruments worth $59,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 22.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.

Shares of MKSI traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,613. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $135.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.69.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

