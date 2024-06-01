Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 429,416 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Progressive worth $71,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.18. 4,520,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,173. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $217.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,884,325. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

