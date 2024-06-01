Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 2,076 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 291,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,737,000 after buying an additional 176,908 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,367,000 after buying an additional 176,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $20,848,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,411,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,459,000 after buying an additional 136,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $16,815,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $2,110,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 728,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,850 over the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GRMN traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $163.85. 1,398,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,297. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $171.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

