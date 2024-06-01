Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Crane by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

Crane Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CR stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $149.08. 276,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,456. Crane has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $150.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.41.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

