Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.89

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.89 and traded as high as C$8.10. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$8.10, with a volume of 4,825 shares changing hands.
Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. Magellan Aerospace had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of C$235.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.6602187 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.
