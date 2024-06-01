Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.22 and last traded at $50.19. Approximately 47,944 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $494,000.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

