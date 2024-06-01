Makena Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,663 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $720,502,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $153,532,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,850,000 after purchasing an additional 229,831 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 32,275.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,489,000 after purchasing an additional 220,764 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,671,000 after purchasing an additional 206,698 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $396.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,729. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $417.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

