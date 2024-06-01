Makena Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Makena Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 2.3% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 286,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,025,000 after buying an additional 52,775 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,266,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock traded up $25.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,725.58. 456,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,917. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,563.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,598.79. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.