Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.88 Million Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,000. Public Storage comprises approximately 1.8% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 615.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Public Storage by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 163,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,773,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.75.

Public Storage Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE PSA traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.87. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

