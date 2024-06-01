Makena Capital Management LLC Sells 343 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Makena Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 2.6% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Up 2.7 %

PLD stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.49. 14,977,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis Company Profile



Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

