MANEKI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $164.92 Million (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. MANEKI has a total market cap of $164.92 million and approximately $53.72 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANEKI token can currently be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MANEKI has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MANEKI Token Profile

MANEKI launched on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.01882194 USD and is up 5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $50,516,499.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars.

