Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,507 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 178,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $6,153,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. 78,290,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,431,976. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

