Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,313 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 2.0 %

WFG stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 188,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,795. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

