Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,672 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.65. 2,369,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,949. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.42.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

