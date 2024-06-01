Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $438,000 Holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,405 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 61,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,515. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

