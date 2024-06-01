Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,575,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,532,000 after buying an additional 115,167 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,473,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,272,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $83.24. 4,176,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,304. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.