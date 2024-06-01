Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Sells 29,706 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,706 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,913. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.