Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Sells 3,894 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,956. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

