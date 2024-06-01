Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Sells 53,577 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,577 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.58. 5,358,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.