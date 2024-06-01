Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,509. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941,953.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941,953.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,228 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

