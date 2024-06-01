Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises about 0.0% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,432,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,817. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.32.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

