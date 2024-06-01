ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.54 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47.

ManpowerGroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. ManpowerGroup has a payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $88.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

