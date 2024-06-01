ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.54 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47.

ManpowerGroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. ManpowerGroup has a payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $88.91. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

