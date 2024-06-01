Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of MFC opened at $25.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $26.81.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,846,000. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 89,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 104,026 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after acquiring an additional 118,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

