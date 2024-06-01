Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $19.84. Approximately 17,651,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 66,603,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 5.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

