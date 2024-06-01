MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $197.49

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $197.49 and last traded at $197.50, with a volume of 121770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.62.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in MarketAxess by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 28,547.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $9,715,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in MarketAxess by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 272,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 62,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

