Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $24.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $571.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $595.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. Citigroup upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

