Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $24.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $571.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $595.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16.
Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials
In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. Citigroup upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.