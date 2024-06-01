Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 665.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 393,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 342,084 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $8.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,095,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,424,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average is $66.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $161,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

