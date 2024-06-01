MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $109.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on MasTec from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.23.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.84. MasTec has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -801.79 and a beta of 1.61.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MasTec during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 5,436.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

